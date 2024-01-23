Political cases: Release detained leaders and activists

Law minister Anisul Huq said no politically motivated case was filed against BNP leaders and activists. How far as his remarks valid? BNP leaders claimed the government filed cases one after another and arrests their leaders and activists prior to the election in a bid to drive then out of the election. Those who are pointing to legitimacy of political cases and claiming the allegations brought by the members of law enforcement agencies are right, had faced similar harassment while they were the opposition.

It is not believable that the secretary general of a party would order to attack police to foil the party rally. The government alleges BNP leadership tried to foil the polls, but the election has been held. A new government has been formed. The new parliament is going to session. In this case, why would the leaders and activists who face allegation on no specific evidence remain detained?

We also heard policymakers of the new government talking about political, global and economic challenges that lie ahead. Western countries those showed interest in working with the new government also expressed concerns over the arrest of opposition leaders and activists. At least, the government can try to create an environment to bring political stability by releasing the leaders-activists of opposition parties.