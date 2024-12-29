Unsafe Expressway: How many more lives must be lost to wake up the authorities

The Dhaka-Mawa expressway, the country’s first built to international standards, spans 55 kilometres and has significantly improved road communication between Dhaka and the southern region.

However, it has failed to reduce the risk of accidents, raising serious concerns. While expressways are meant to ensure safe and efficient travel, the alarming rise in fatal accidents on this road has turned it into what can only be described as a “death trap.”

Last Friday’s tragic incident at the Dhaleshwari Toll Plaza, which claimed six lives and injured several others, highlights the consequences of systemic negligence and inattention by the authorities.

According to a Prothom Alo report, a microbus, a private car, and a motorcycle were waiting in line to pay the toll when a Bepari Paribahan bus traveling on the Dhaka-Kuakata route crashed into them from behind. The impact crushed the motorcycle and the car, leading to the fatalities and injuries.

The first question is: How could a bus collide with stationary vehicles at a toll plaza, where all vehicles are expected to move slowly? If the bus lost control, the underlying cause must be identified.

Initial interrogation of the detained driver, Nuruddin, revealed that his driving license had expired two years ago, and the bus did not have a valid fitness certificate. These violations of traffic laws point to the systemic irregularities that are frequently observed in road accidents.

This raises critical questions: How was an unfit vehicle allowed on the road, and why was an unlicensed driver behind the wheel? What measures did the authorities take to prevent such violations? Are bus owners and operators exempt from accountability and the rule of law?

Why does such a modern and fast road still operate with an outdated toll system? This is a pressing question. Additionally, requiring motorcycles, private cars, smaller vehicles like microbuses, and larger vehicles like buses and trucks to pay tolls at the same entrance raises concerns about poor management. This is undoubtedly a significant weakness in road administration.

The expressway, constructed at a cost of 110 billion taka during the Awami League government, has seen little emphasis placed on its maintenance and safety. While speed limits for various vehicles have been set, drivers frequently disregard them.

How often have the highway police taken action against such violations? It is important to remember that their responsibilities do not end with placing speed limit signs.

Passengers from the vehicles involved in Friday’s accident reported not seeing any police presence on the road, even in dense fog. How can such negligence be justified?

Ensuring road safety requires active awareness and effort from the road management authorities, highway police, passengers, and drivers alike.

Friday's tragic accident is a stark reminder of the disastrous consequences that can result when any party neglects its responsibilities or acts carelessly.

Accidents are occurring frequently on the expressway. According to statistics, more than 63 accidents were recorded between 22 December last year and 23 December this year. These accidents resulted in 80 injuries and 16 fatalities. Prothom Alo reports that the highway’s sign and signaling system remains traditional rather than modern.

The negligence of relevant authorities, including the Highway Police, is evident in the recent accidents on the expressway. Despite ongoing discussions about modernising toll plaza management, no concrete steps have been taken to address the issue.

Hopefully, the authorities will address these issues before more lives are needlessly lost.