Fertiliser embezzlement: Find out those involved

Earlier, in June of last year, a pickup truck carrying 3,000 kg or 75 maunds of muriate of potash fertiliser was seized during a smuggling attempt in Bijoynagar upazila of Brahmanbaria.

The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) recovered 1,200 sacks of DAP fertiliser being smuggled from Natore in January of the previous year. During the operation, RAB detained six transport workers.

Despite the arrests of the involved drivers and their assistants in these incidents, the main culprits remain at large. The contractor firm, M/S Poton Traders, responsible for transportation, embezzled 72,000 tonnes of chemical fertiliser imported by the government after unloading from the port, instead of transporting it.

On 17 October 2022, Prothom Alo published a report stating that fertiliser worth Tk 6.20 billion, imported by Bangladesh Chemical Industries Corporation (BCIC), was embezzled rather than being transported to the warehouse.

According to the case documents, this fertiliser was unloaded from Chattogram and Mongla ports by 19 February 2021. Despite repeated requests by BCIC, the contracted firm for transportation has failed to transport 64,000 tonnes of fertiliser to the government warehouse. The cost of the fertiliser is Tk 4.38 billion.