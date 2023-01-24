Conflict in Rohingya camps: Stern action should be taken against terrorists

One person was killed and two others were injured in a fire and shelling at the Rohingya camp at Konarpara zero point of Tambru border in Ghumdhum of Naikkhongchhari upazila of Bandarban. A spate of such clashes and violence has been making headlines in recent months. It is clearly evident from these incidents that how dangerous the law and order situation in the area has become.

Prothom Alo reports that almost all of the 4,000 Rohingya who were staying in the zero-point shelter camp have fled and taken shelter across the border of Bangladesh as the camp was burnt down. They are trying to build another refugee camp in Bangladesh. However, law and enforcers refused to allow building any shelters there. In this situation, even the local administration could not take a decision on where the Rohingyas from the zero point will be kept until this editorial was filed. The International Red Cross Society has provided dry food which was not adequate.