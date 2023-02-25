Acid violence needs all-out unified initiatives

Different associations and organisations including Prothom Alo came forward to raise awareness against acid violence once, when it reached a terrifying level in the country.

When the government formed an anti-acid violence act in 2002, in the face of public demand, this sort of crime reduced a lot.

As reported by Prothom Alo, acid violence has increased in recent times.

According to Acid Survivors Foundation (ASF) data, 27 people were burnt in 17 incidents of acid violence in 2022. There are 16 women, 9 men and 2 children among them.