Acid violence needs all-out unified initiatives

As per the organisation information 3,870 people became acid victim in 24 years starting from 1999 to 2022.
Notably, Prothom Alo has been working to promote a campaign against acid-violence and to help the acid victims since 2000.
Back then, employees of the organisation had started a fund with their one day’s salary. Later, people of different cast and creed from the society joined in the fund.
Prothom Alo has worked with ASF and BRAC also. Prothom Alo has been working with acid victims through Prothom Alo Trust since 2009.
So far 457 acid burn victims have been provided with self-employment opportunities, vocational training, houses (for the landless), monthly allowances as well as educational, legal and medical assistance.
While the increase rate of acid violence hasn’t reached earlier states yet, there’s no scope to remain unconcerned there.
It’s such a heinous crime that even if the victims survive this, they have to suffer awfully for the rest of their lives. Many don’t revert back to their normal lives anymore. They turn into a burden to their family members also.
Analysts believe that weak monitoring and failure to bring criminals under justice has been giving rise to acid violence.
Did the law, the government made to prevent acid violence, become ineffective? If not, the reasons behind acid violence going up have to be identified.
There’s no chance of remaining idle or feel complacent by taking comfort in the idea that acid violence has reduced.
To bring down a despicable crime like acid violence, it’s essential to ensure proper implementation of the law. In that case, problems that are there have to be identified and resolved.
And, whether the conditions in the law about selling acid are being followed or not, has to be investigated as well.
Investigating officers play key role in bringing criminals to justice. Many times, perpetrators get away due to feeble and sloppy investigation. Acid violence will only reduce when justice can be ensured for each and every one of the criminals.
Government and non-government organisations had a united and all-out initiative in raising public awareness against acid violence. Alongside monitoring and proper implementation of law that initiative has to be kept going as well.