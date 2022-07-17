Unfair to collect fees from students in the name of DUCSU

Who is responsible for restoring a fair environment in the university? What are the university's vice-chancellor, two assistant vice-chancellors, proctors, provosts and resident teachers doing? In addition to the students, many teachers also played a vital role for the DUCSU election in 2019. Some of the distinguished teachers of the university who went to the High Court for DUCSU election at that time are now occupying the policy-making positions of the university. This means that those who vocal about DUCSU elections while outside the administration turned a blind eye after joining the administration.

According to the Dhaka University Ordinance, five student-representatives nominated by DUCSU become members of the university's policy-making forum senate. In this formal forum they get an opportunity to highlight various issues related to the interest of the students. VP Nurul Haque, GS Golam Rabbani, AGS Saddam Hussain represented in the senate as members of the senate in the last nomination of DUCSU. As DUCSU elections did not continue, student representation in the senate is about to end.