Arrest of BNP men: Everyone should show restraint

The political situation has been tense in recent days due to the programmes of the opposition party BNP and the three affiliated organisations of the ruling Awami League. In order to alleviate the hardships faced by the residents of the city, it is considered reasonable to adhere to the advice given by the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), which recommends refraining from holding gatherings or meetings within the metropolis on regular working days.
Political parties should use common sense when planning their events. It is very unfortunate if those who claim to do politics for the people don't take their sufferings into account while scheduling programmes. Meanwhile, on Friday, the DMP allowed BNP to hold their event at Naya Paltan and permitted three affiliated organisations of the Awami League to hold their programme at Baitul Mukarram's South Gate.
In this situation, the political parties showed flexibility and did not insist on holding a rally on a particular day, unlike before. They respected the decision of the DMP. However, the aggressive behaviour displayed by the three affiliated organisations of the ruling party in the name of gatherings of the youth, has proved their lack of political stability. They changed the place for the gathering three times.
The purpose of political parties or their affiliated organisations calling for meetings is to communicate their policies and plans to the public. However, the recent programmes organised by the Awami League and its affiliated groups appear to lack clear policies or distinct plans. They seem to merely replicate the opposition party BNP's programs without offering any unique agenda. The reasons they provide for holding simultaneous events are also questionable.
The ruling party believes that the opposition might incite clashes during their programmes, and they feel the need to be present to prevent such incidents. This raises the question of why there is an administration and a law enforcement force if the government party takes on the role of maintaining law and order. Their stance seems to indicate a lack of trust in the law enforcement agencies. Similarly, if the opposition party also assumes the responsibility of countering violence, what will be the situation?
On Thursday afternoon, BNP conducted a press conference, claiming that the police have arrested 350 of their leaders and activists. Over the past two days, party members from outside Dhaka have been arriving in the city to attend BNP's general meeting. While some of them have been staying with relatives and friends, most of them have been staying in hotels. Several leaders and activists have been apprehended during police raids conducted in various areas of the city. The police have said that there are cases registered against them. Just having a case does not prove that they have committed a crime.
According to Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan, law enforcement agencies will take action against anyone causing public suffering, damaging property, engaging in vandalism, opposing the interests of the people, or disrupting peace and order. However, this does not imply a blanket arrest of opposition party leaders and activists from hotels, buses, or other places.
Conducting an arrest operation against the leaders and activists of a party holding the rally could agitate the situation further. It is crucial for law enforcement agencies to maintain absolute impartiality while upholding the law. Nevertheless, it cannot be guaranteed that a peaceful atmosphere will prevail even if they remain neutral. In this context, political parties also bear the responsibility of showing restraint. It is important for everyone to be watchful and prevent any chaotic situation around the rally.