Arrest of BNP men: Everyone should show restraint

The political situation has been tense in recent days due to the programmes of the opposition party BNP and the three affiliated organisations of the ruling Awami League. In order to alleviate the hardships faced by the residents of the city, it is considered reasonable to adhere to the advice given by the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), which recommends refraining from holding gatherings or meetings within the metropolis on regular working days.

Political parties should use common sense when planning their events. It is very unfortunate if those who claim to do politics for the people don't take their sufferings into account while scheduling programmes. Meanwhile, on Friday, the DMP allowed BNP to hold their event at Naya Paltan and permitted three affiliated organisations of the Awami League to hold their programme at Baitul Mukarram's South Gate.