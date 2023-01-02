Poor internet usage: Digital services should encompass everyone

According to household estimates, about 97.4 per cent of households in Bangladesh use mobile phones. Among them, 52.2 per cent of households use smartphones. Land phone usage has come down to 0.8 per cent. Computer use in the family is 8.7 per cent. Internet is used in 38.1 per cent of households.

Why are we lagging behind in the two main components of information technology, smartphones and the Internet? Firstly, the government could not make the service available to the maximum number of people. Secondly, digital services are very expensive in Bangladesh.

Almost 20 per cent of Bangladesh's population still lives below the poverty line. That segment cannot afford internet services. Even those living slightly above the poverty line are not able to avail this service. According to BBSsurvey, poverty is also the reason behind the low usage of internet, cell phones and smartphones in the northern part of the country. On the other hand, Dhaka has the maximum number of users of computers, internet, mobile phones and smartphones. Financial compatibility plays a vital role in using modern information technology services.