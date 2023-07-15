DSA: The law used for muzzling voices should be repealed 

The recent case against RTV journalist Adhara Yeasmein and one other under the Digital Security Act (DSA) for airing an investigative report raises concerns. It is just a single example of how the vested quarters exploit the arbitrary law to hide their crimes and stifle the voices of journalists.
The very first question that comes up is why the case was filed in Chattogram, instead of Dhaka, when the RTV report exposed the wrongdoings of Rajarbagh Pir Dillur Rahman and his accomplices in Dhaka.
If there were any factual errors in the report, he could have issued a rejoinder. Rather, a case was filed by another individual under the section -24, 25, and 29 of the DSA.
In Chattogram, two or three cases are filed every month under the DSA, said journalists. There were more media reports on the activities of Rajarbagh Pir. The RTV made its report on the basis of allegations filed with the National Human Rights Commission and Anti-Corruption Commission.
In most cases, the accused get arrested instantly when a case is filed under the DSA. RTV reporter Adhara Yeasmein managed to evade arrest as the Chattogram Cyber Tribunal ordered the police’s Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to investigate the case. However, it did not put an end to harassment.
The case was filed in Chattogram, but the Noakhali CID has been entrusted with the investigation.
Shamsuzzaman, the Savar correspondent of Prothom Alo, was sued under this act several hours after he was picked up from his residence over a news report in March. He is now out on bail.
Prothom Alo editor Matiur Rahman was also accused in the same case and had to take bail from the court.
Protesting the case against Adhara Yeasmein, the journalist community, under the banner “We are journalists”, held a human chain at SAARC Fountain intersection at Karwan Bazar in Dhaka on Friday.
Addressing the programme, the journalist leaders said an environment of fear is being created for media outlets as well as freedom of expression through the DSA. They questioned why legal action is not being taken against the Rajarbagh Pir and his followers despite reports of their wrongdoings.
The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ), an international organisation dedicated to safeguarding the rights of journalists, has urged the authorities to suspend the ongoing investigation against Adhara Yeasmein. It also demanded an end to the application of the DSA as a tool to intimidate journalists.
The government had said the DSA was enacted to combat digital crimes. But it failed to protect the rights of citizens. Instead, the law is arbitrarily being used to suppress dissent and target journalists.
Even the law minister, Anisul Huq, himself admitted that the law is being misused and assured of amending it by September.
However, the journalists, being a stakeholder, have the right to know the details of the proposed amendment. In 2018, the journalist community protested during the enactment of the act, but it was ignored. The journalists will not accept any deceptive tactics in the amendment process.
We believe the Act should be completely repealed, or at least suspended until the promised amendment is done. Those who are now detained under the act should be released immediately.