DSA: The law used for muzzling voices should be repealed 

If there were any factual errors in the report, he could have issued a rejoinder. Rather, a case was filed by another individual under the section -24, 25, and 29 of the DSA.

In Chattogram, two or three cases are filed every month under the DSA, said journalists. There were more media reports on the activities of Rajarbagh Pir. The RTV made its report on the basis of allegations filed with the National Human Rights Commission and Anti-Corruption Commission.

In most cases, the accused get arrested instantly when a case is filed under the DSA. RTV reporter Adhara Yeasmein managed to evade arrest as the Chattogram Cyber Tribunal ordered the police’s Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to investigate the case. However, it did not put an end to harassment.