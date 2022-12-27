Make SPARRSO self sufficient

Besides the agency does not have satellite launch station, orbit, own satellite and relevant technology related research centre. In short, the organisation does not have any infrastructure except for a ground station funded by foreign grants.

The agency also lacks the manpower and investment needed to run a research organisation like SPARRSO. The organisation has a crisis of scientists. Currently only 23 are working where there are posts of 63 scientific officers and engineers.

Two of them are on academic leave currently. In other areas also there is a huge shortage of required workforce. Most of SPARRSO's technical departments are nominally operational due to the manpower crisis. Some scientific officers are in charge of more than one department. The most appalling thing is the agency appoints it chairman from the BCS officials having no knowledge of this specialised research institute.