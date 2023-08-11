Unfit vehicles will only exacerbate pollution and accidents  

It's unfortunate that the well-being and health of the people are being disregarded in this situation. As the government repeatedly retracts from beneficial decisions due to the influence of vested interest quarters, it's the citizens who bear the brunt of the consequences. The use of aging vehicles not only poses a threat to public health, but also contributes to a rise in the frequency of accidents. To our knowledge, there's no other capital city in the world permitting the operation of such lemons on its roadways.

Professor Abdus Salam from Dhaka University's Chemistry Department explained to Prothom Alo that the old vehicles are a major cause of air pollution and should be taken off the roads. However, when decisions are made, they often don't think about the people affected. The ones making these decisions are also suffering from air pollution, along with their parents and children.

In this situation, it would be better for the government to hold onto the choice they made on 17 May and not give in to the demands of those who have their own interests. Getting rid of old vehicles will protect people from the dangers of air pollution.