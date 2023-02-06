Student deaths on road: When will the govt pay heed

The question naturally arises, has the government broken its promise to the students? How justified is it to leave the law on paper only, without implementing it? Do the owners and workers who are united to prevent the Road Transport Act from being implemented, ever looked at the list of people killed in road accidents? According to the data of Jatri Kalyan Samiti, the highest number deaths occurred on roads are of drivers, almost 153, in January, while the number of injured drivers was 206 during the same period.

Despite this, if the transport owners and workers’ unions do not come to their senses, it transpires that they are trying to push not only the commuters, but also the drivers to death. On the other hand, the Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) is not doing anything to prevent accidents. In order to prevent motorcycle accidents, BRTA has prepared the draft motorcycle traffic control policy, which stipulates that motorcycles cannot be taken on the road without a permit and a driving licence. Although this is a good move, there are doubts about its implementation. Such policies can be made applicable for other vehicles as well.