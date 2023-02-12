Is Chhatra League above the law?

Chhatra League leaders-activists are not taking into consideration wither their parent organisation Awami League’s advice or the central leadership’s warnings.

They are continuously committing criminal activities at educational institutions. Nobody, whether leaders and activists of different student organisations, journalists or general students, are spared from their wrath.

It’s learnt from a Prothom Alo report that two students of Chittagong Medical College (CMC), who had been the victim of CMC Chhatra League unit’s ‘torture’, have been admitted to the hospital’s Intensive Care Unit (ICU). Those two students are Jahid Hossain alias Wakil and Shakib Hossain.

It’s alleged that Chhatra League leaders-activists tortured them at the main hostel of CMC from Wednesday night till Thursday evening on suspicion of them being associated with Chhatrashibir.

At the same time two more students named SA Rayhan and Mobassir Hossain were tortured and sent home. All of them are fourth year medical students.