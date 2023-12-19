CU: Investigate irregularities, waste of money in recruitment

Though no such recommendations were made by law or Bangla departments of the university, the VC started the teachers’ recruitment process under the special power bestowed upon her, and interview of candidates have already been conducted at the law departments, while interview has been postponed at the Bangla department in face of objections.

The CUTA placed a 26-point demand including the cancellation of teachers’ recruitment on 27 November and gave the university authorities a 7-day deadline to meet their demands. As the university administration took no action, the CUTA started a sit-in programme on Sunday pressing their one-point demand, and that is the resignation of VC and pro-VC. Agitated teachers observed sit-in for two hours on Sunday and Monday. They are observing this token protest so that students’ study is not hampered. And, they may go for tougher movements in future.