Chittagong University: Inaugural event costs Tk 4.4 million 

In a letter to the comptroller of accounts office, he said the initial allocation did not cover all expenses, and an additional Tk 1.1 million was required to execute the programme.

On 4 November, Education Minister Dipu Moni inaugurated the building that cost Tk 350 million in total to be constructed.

This correspondent met with Shafiqul Islam, dean of the marine sciences and fisheries faculty, and Nurul Azim Sikder on at least seven occasions, seeking an explanation for the unusual expense. However, neither of them could provide any concrete explanation or show the memos of expenses.