Chittagong University: Inaugural event costs Tk 4.4 million 

The authorities at Chittagong University have spent a staggering Tk 4.45 million to hold an event to inaugurate the newly constructed academic building for the Faculty of Marine Sciences and Fisheries.
The unusually high expense for the inaugural event has sparked widespread discussions on the campus, with a section of senior teachers calling for a fair investigation.
According to official documents, Proctor Nurul Azim Sikder withdrew the amount in two phases as per the vice-chancellor’s (VC) order.
A letter, dated on 30 May, documented VC Shireen Akhter’s order to the university’s planning and development office to disburse Tk 3.35 million in advance to the proctor. He withdrew the amount against the letter on the same day.
Subsequently, Proctor Nurul Azim Sikder, who also serves as the member secretary of the committee overseeing the education minister’s visit to the university, collected an additional Tk 1.1 million on 18 September.
In a letter to the comptroller of accounts office, he said the initial allocation did not cover all expenses, and an additional Tk 1.1 million was required to execute the programme.
On 4 November, Education Minister Dipu Moni inaugurated the building that cost Tk 350 million in total to be constructed.
This correspondent met with Shafiqul Islam, dean of the marine sciences and fisheries faculty, and Nurul Azim Sikder on at least seven occasions, seeking an explanation for the unusual expense. However, neither of them could provide any concrete explanation or show the memos of expenses.
Without presenting any documents, they roughly estimated Tk 1.5 million for food and hospitality, Tk 2.28 million for lighting, cameras, cultural programmes, and fireworks, and the remaining Tk 0.6 million for VAT.
When asked about the lack of a concrete estimation, Shafiqul Islam and Nurul Azim Sikder said there were several sub-committees to execute the programme and they spent various amounts separately. Hence, it is tough to provide any certain estimation of expenses.
This correspondent visited the VC office at least five times to learn her explanation regarding the unusually high expense. However, the VC, Shireen Akhter, declined to face the media and refrained from answering mobile calls.
The acting comptroller of accounts, Amirul Islam, also avoided the media despite repeated attempts to reach him at his office.
Regarding the issue, Sheikh Aftab Uddin, a member of the programme organising committee, claimed that they arranged food for nearly 8,000 people, including 1,000 policemen, cultural artistes, teachers, students, and other employees.
However, the inaugural event was held at an auditorium with a maximum accommodation capacity of only 250 people.
A number of teachers and officers said such an expense for an inaugural event is quite unprecedented at the university. The authorities inaugurated two other residential student halls through a virtual event on 27 October, with Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque as the chief guest.
Sources at concerned offices confirmed that the following programmes cost not more than Tk 20,000.
Mustafizur Rahman Siddiqui, president of the CU teachers association, termed the expense as unusual and demanded a fair investigation.
While talking to Prothom Alo, he said such a staggering expense is unusual when the authorities are struggling to continue regular teaching, research and other basic facilities due to the funding crisis.
He called for an impartial inquiry by a dependable agency as he is doubtful of the outcome of an investigation with the university administration.