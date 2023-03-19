Rice market manipulation calls for action

While rice prices in the international market are going down, in Bangladesh the price of rice is moving upwards. The same goes for wheat prices as well. The government claims both rice production and stock in the country is satisfactory.

As per the records of the agricultural extension department, after the Aman season there has been a bumper yield of Boro paddy as well. Boro production has exceeded the target by 500,000 tonnes.

The food ministry says, almost all of the rice procurement goals the government had set during the Aman season has been achieved. There is 1.9 million tonnes of rice and wheat stored in government warehouse. What could be the logic behind rice price going up even after that?