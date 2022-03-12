Education for Rohingya children is good for them and for Bangladesh

‘Education cannot wait’ is the name of the United Nations global fund for education in emergencies. The name itself has much to tell us. It is a powerful statement to express how important education is and that it cannot be delayed, no matter where children are. The UN Convention on the Rights of the Child (UNCRC) of 1989 is considered to be a historic and complete statement of the children’s rights and it is the most widely ratified human rights treaty in history. It states that education is a basic right that every child is entitled to irrespective of their nationality, gender, caste, and ethnicity.

More than four years into their displacement now, the Rohingya crisis has become protracted. Bangladesh’s top priority since the beginning of the crisis has been safe repatriation which is supported by all stakeholders as well. Rohingya refugees want to return to Myanmar too, but one year ago those responsible for the atrocities that led to Rohingya’s displacement to Bangladesh came to power through the military coup in Myanmar. Since then conflict has only intensified meaning repatriation is likely a long way off. But as years going by, what Bangladesh will do with refugees until safe repatriation happens is a question that should be raised and answered.

Bangladesh could improve conditions while refugees remain in Bangladesh by improving shelters, expanding access to formal education, and ensuring refugees have some access to livelihood opportunities to take care of their families’ needs. This would help children and their families be more resilient, equip them with the skills and knowledge to return to Myanmar and make families more able to withstand various natural disasters and the influence by criminal groups.

* Parvez Uddin Chowdhury is a humanitarian worker. He can be reached at [email protected]