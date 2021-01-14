Eulogy for Mizan

"I am improving. Love to your beloved family," were among the last words which the late Mizanur Rahman Khan wrote me from his hospital bed as part of our last email exchanges on 5 and 6 January.

As I grow older - in my late 50's - and importantly, as a permanent exile from Myanmar, I am very much used to watching my growing list of friends, colleagues, relatives, teachers and others in my birth-country, whom I do not have an opportunity to bid farewell in person in their last moments of breath, or whose funerals or memorial services I have never been able to attend.

The sad news of Mizan bhai's passing however, hit me particularly hard: I saw in him similar personal attributes which I hold very dear. He was full of warmth, generous, persistent, hard-working, loving and above all passionate about seeking and speaking the Truth to power.

My friendship with Mizan bhai was a mere 3 years, compared to many Bengalis who had known and held him in high regard as a friend and colleague. But our interactions were frequent, honest, and mutually appreciative.

Mizan and I first met at the Permanent Peoples' Tribunal on Myanmar (PPT), which was held at the University of Malaya in Kuala Lumpur with the focus on the persecution of Rohingyas and other Muslims of Myanmar in the fall of 2017. While we were engrossed in day-long proceedings at PPT, Myanmar military's Security Clearance Operations - euphemism for the largest wave of genocidal destruction - triggered the exodus of over 740,000 Rohingya women, men and children across Myanmar's western land and river borders into Teknaf of Bangladesh.