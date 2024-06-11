Cyclone Remal reminds us to build more coastal resilience

Bay of Bengal is often called a hotspot for cyclones. Our coastal areas being hit by tropical cyclones is nothing new for us. Global warming is causing the water in the bay to rise faster than any other in the world. I was alarmed going through a research report published by Yale Climate Connections in 2023 by a hurricane scientist named Jeff Masters -- it says 22 of the 30 deadliest tropical cyclones worldwide have occurred in the Bay of Bengal.

A NASA report of February 2024 predicts that due to rising temperature, intense cyclones may rise in the northern Bay of Bengal, affecting India, Bangladesh and Myanmar. Global warming is causing rapid change in weather patterns. According to climate scientists, weather events are becoming more extreme and less predictable. Extreme rainfall, intense cyclones and heatwaves are becoming new normal for us.

We are a small country with a long vulnerable coastal belt – about 580 km long, with all around islands and up the estuaries, it is nearly 1,320 km. With extreme weather events like cyclones increasing, there is no way for us but to build more resilience of the coastal communities and villages.