Cyclone Remal: Minor storm, major damage

The first task must be to remove the saline water which has entered the areas. The salinity of the sea water is highest in May. The way for this water to flow out by itself is almost closed. In most areas the sluice gates are out of order. Fresh water is necessary not only for the coming aman paddy crop, but for people's use too. If the water can't be removed, it won't be possible to reduce the salinity even with the rain water that will arrive in the days to come.

After that maintenance work must begin on the embankments. There can be no further delay if the coastal people are to be saved from the high tides of September.

The embankments which were broken in places of Cox's Bazar district's Maheshkhali, Kutibdia, Chokoria, Pekua and Teknaf upazilas during the cyclones Ampan and Yaas, still have not be repaired. There are no embankments at all in certain places. In some places just a show of repairs has been carried out by throwing some soil and sandbags along a few kilometres of damaged embankment.

Other than that, even 32 years after the devastating cyclone that struck in 1991, the coastal areas of Chokoria and Pekua remain unprotected. In many areas of these two upazilas, water enters the settlements during heightened tides. The people panic at the news of cyclones and tidal surges.

How can panic-stricken people build Digital Bangladesh? The time has come to give back people's embankments to the people. It is time to repair and restore the embankments with the people, and with people's ownership.

* Gawher Nayeem Wahra is a writer and researcher. He can be contacted at Nayeem 5508 @gmail.com

* This column appeared in the print and online edition of Prothom Alo and has been rewritten for the English edition by Ayesha Kabir