Affected people repair embankments damaged by calamities

A section of affected people with baskets and shovels were repairing embankments after the river water began to ebb.

They were working without any wages and elderly people, women and children were helping them.

This picture was seen on Monday afternoon while visiting embankments damaged by the cyclone Remal at Maheswarpur area in Koyra of Khulna.

After any disaster, it is seen that local people repair damaged embankments. This has become a regular task of the people in this region.

Villagers said the authorities were alerted repeatedly about the risk of the embankment ahead of the cyclone. But the authorities ignored the matter. However, the affected people have to come forward whenever an embankment is damaged.

When the impact of cyclone Remal subsided on Monday afternoon, the people were found repairing embankments as water entered the locality after the embankments overflowed at 17 points due to the water surge caused by the cyclone.