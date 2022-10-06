A day with the champs at their village homes

What do I love the most? Travel, playing cricket, maybe watching a Netflix series on a rainy afternoon. But there is one thing that transcends all of these. That is the joy of watching your country win. Bangladesh is a tiny country with very limited sporting success. But recently we got one of our rare sporting successes which came from the unlikeliest source, football. Football is the most popular sport in Bangladesh in my opinion. The craze we display for foreign countries and teams cannot be matched by what we show for Bangladesh in cricket. However Bangladesh football isn’t so lucky. We were once quite a force to contend with in Asian, mainly South Asian football, being ranked ahead of some of today’s top ranked nations. But the days where we used to give teams like Iran a run for their money have long passed, before I was even born. For as long as I can remember we have ranked below 140.

However, it was the Bangladesh team that won the recently concluded SAFF (South Asian Football Federation) Championship. Yep, no joke. We actually defeated teams like India (and quite convincingly so), to win the South Asian Crown Title. Ready for one more twist? It wasn’t the men’s team either, but the women’s team. Can you imagine the support the women get in this country to play football? If you can’t, let’s just say it's not a lot. Bangladesh football only comes up to the spotlight when we do well, like the time we scored 6 goals against Malaysia. But there are very few regular followers for both the men’s and women’s team. It is simply due to our lack of success, although I believe football holds the most potential. But this success has brought to spotlight not only football in general but also the lives of the footballers.