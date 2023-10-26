Stakeholders need to play a positive role

There is undeniable anxiety among the people over the rallies and counter rallies to be held on 28 October. There is already an economic pressure. If political unrest emerges, that will certainly be a cause for people's concern. However, there have been rallies of both the parties in recent times. Those went off peacefully.
There is a positive attitude of both parties concerning the 28 October rallies too. BNP says that they will not take up any sit-in programme in Dhaka following the rally, they will simply hold the rally and leave. The government says, if there is no violence, there will be no problem. Both sides have been making reassuring statements. We also hope that everyone will prove to be responsible. All sides should ensure that the lives of the common people are not disrupted, that people do not face any further crisis.
The impact of the US visa policy is noticeable on both sides. It has an influence, at the same time, it does not. There is a sort of confusion over the visa policy, actually. However, the US secretary of state made it very clear that the new visa policy was declared in the interests of free, fair and peaceful elections in Bangladesh.
Under the new visa policy, the US will not issue visas to anyone who creates obstruction or impedes the democratic election process in Bangladesh. Such impediments include violence, coercion, etc. I feel that the positive aspect of this is that all stakeholders are trying to avoid violence and remain restrained. This is encouraging.
As a person of the liberation war, I would hope that the deficiencies leading to the political crisis are addressed creatively so the country can be taken ahead. It does not bode well that we have to listen to others about such issues so many years after independence.
I think that a peaceful solution must be reached through discussion and dialogue. This is essential not just for today, but for the politics, economics and the country's image in the days to come. A peaceful election is also imperative. Without that, there is fear that connectivity with the rest of the world will be harmed in varying degrees.
However, our prime minister Sheikh Hasina has also called for peaceful elections. I hope that the prevailing crisis can be resolved through dialogue. I look forward to a positive role of all stakeholders in taking the country towards a peaceful election.
* M Humayun Kabir is former Bangladesh Ambassador to the United States of America