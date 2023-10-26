Stakeholders need to play a positive role

There is undeniable anxiety among the people over the rallies and counter rallies to be held on 28 October. There is already an economic pressure. If political unrest emerges, that will certainly be a cause for people's concern. However, there have been rallies of both the parties in recent times. Those went off peacefully.

There is a positive attitude of both parties concerning the 28 October rallies too. BNP says that they will not take up any sit-in programme in Dhaka following the rally, they will simply hold the rally and leave. The government says, if there is no violence, there will be no problem. Both sides have been making reassuring statements. We also hope that everyone will prove to be responsible. All sides should ensure that the lives of the common people are not disrupted, that people do not face any further crisis.