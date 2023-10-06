Carry out credible investigation of incidents of custodial death

Custodial death of retired deputy director of Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) SM Shahidullah in Chattogram is shocking. The incident took place at around 12 at night on Tuesday in Chandgaon police station.

It is totally unacceptable that a 67-year old person was arrested and he died within hours of being taken to the police station. SM Shahidullah’s son Nafiz Shahid told Prothom Alo that two assistant sub inspectors (ASI) of Chandgaon police station picked up his father from his house and took him to the police station at around 11:30pm on Tuesday. They later were told that Shahidullah had been arrested as an arrest warrant was in place against him in a case over assault.

Why should someone be arrested if he is accused in an incident of fighting. Was any arrest warrant really in place before the ASIs picked up Shahidullah? If not, how did police arrest him?