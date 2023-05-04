Bangladesh's luck in loans and the international community

There is no doubt that it is most difficult to avail an IMF loan. The conditionalities they come up with before approving a loan, are difficult to agree upon even during normal political times. But to receive a loan from them is a seal of credit eligibility. It paves the way for loans from other sources. So it can be assumed that the way has opened for Bangladesh for an inflow of credit in the near future.

The downside of the IMF loan, however, can no longer be concealed. It will soon come out into the open. There will no longer be any scope for laxity in implementing the changes taken up on principle in financial management. If there are any shortcomings, the loan tranches will not be released. And so, unpopular stringent reforms are being taken up, leading to sufferings of the public. Distinguished fellow of the Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD), Debapriya Bhattacharya, has given an easy explanation to the matter. He said the government has taken the loan from IMF at the cost of losing a degree of sovereignty in policy. He termed this as 'surrendering policy sovereignty'.

He said that tax must be increased for additional revenue because, according to the IMF conditionalities, every year the tax-GDP ratio must be increased by 0.5 per cent. Also, there are conditionalities to justify tax exemptions. He said these should have been done earlier anyway in the country's own interests. But no heed was paid to the same advice that was given by the country's own economists, business persons and professionals. However, now in times of crisis, IMF has been approached and these steps must be carried out.

The price of power and fertiliser has gone up. Who will take responsibility for this, he asked. He said that the government approved the decision to take loan from IMF, but the issue was not discussed at the relevant parliamentary standing committee, not even at the cabinet sub-committee for economic affairs. He questioned how such reforms would be carried out without the participation of the people's representatives.