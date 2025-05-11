Unsung heroines: Celebrating grandmothers on Mother’s Day

One day, she is the best friend to her grandkids: the partner in the crime, someday she is the one who fulfills their undue demands; while on other days, she is the stern disciplinarian and at times, while being their shield and saviour.

And I see how my nieces' eyes sparkle with joy and unapologetic happiness whenever they have their first glance of their dadi in the morning, enjoying her time immersing either in prayers or in Facebook reels, and YouTube tutorials.

My nieces (who are first cousins) often fight over who gets to sleep with dadi during the afternoon nap, or who gets to be in her arms while she browses social media. Dadi is the first person they look for after returning from school, their dadi is someone who has to accompany them wherever they go and they cry their hearts out and even stop talking to dadi (out of 'obhimaan' or pique) if dadi visits some relatives or her 'baper bari' without them. Later on, dadi has to explain to the toddlers why she could not take them along and even draft policies for the future, making a mandatory clause that dadi can do many things but never repeat such audacity!