He was a champion of ethical business

Latifur Rahman was a person who always carried himself with dignity and purpose. One could not help liking him for his polite manner and caring nature. On 1 July, shortly after I heard the news of his death , I called my son, “Arif, today I lost a very dear friend, one of the finest gentlemen I ever had the privilege of knowing. My friend is no more.”

I first met him in 1977 at the Metropolitan Chamber in CK Haider’s room. Latifur Rahman was there. I was the president of the chamber that year. We had a brief discussion and after Latifur Rahman left the meeting, Haider and I discussed, saying he will make a fine president for the chamber some day. And true enough, he did. In 1993 he was elected president of the chamber and he was re-elected for 7 times as a record number of years as chamber president. During his time the chamber activities got enhanced. Latifur Rahman had leadership qualities and he could get people together. He got other chambers’ support and made the Metropolitan Chamber the most active, prominent and effective chamber of the country.