How communication technology will shape our lives

‘Communication’. Sounds like we all know it, right? We talk, we write, we exchange information, we share views, we negotiate. Is this all about communication?

In the ancient period people used to communicate with signs, sounds, symbols, songs, art, dance and cave drawings. Cave drawings were murals that people painted onto the walls of caves and canyons to tell the story of their culture. They would tell stories of battles, hunts, culture etc. But, the passage of time and the upgrading of life have been shaping the strategies and the ways of communication.

Recently Covid-19 has triggered an unprecedented and salient feature of communication technologies and given a remarkable shape of its strategies that have been taken as an adaptation of new technologies as a medium of communication.

The world as we know is entirely driven by communication. In today’s communication, we mainly use two forms one is simply audio which is a phone call/ conferencing communication and the other is video calling/ conferencing but in Future Communication Technology Predictions have a lot more.