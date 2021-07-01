Ideal grandson of an enlightened grandfather

On the night of 1 July, Prothom Alo editor Matiur Rahman took me along with reporter Rozina Islam and photographer Zia Islam to Gulshan-2. What could we say to Latifur Rahman?

The lights were off at Latifur Rahman’s house. He asked for the lights to be turned on when he saw us. Without any other words, he asked for dinner to be served and sat with us to eat. He served us, saying, “You must have heard, they wanted to release Faraaz, told him to leave. Faraaz refused to leave his friends.”

“Yes, that appeared in the New York Times.”

It was about 1:00am when we left and Latifur Rahman walked us to our car, holding open the car door. Later in the car, Matiur Rahman said to us, is there anything to learn from Latifur Rahman’s words? Even in a crisis, he sees the positive, the silver lining to a cloud.

In the four years from 2016 to 2020, Latifur Rahman always thought of his dear grandson. And as before, he always saw the sun peeking out behind the clouds, the silver lining.