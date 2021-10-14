If you take the credit, why won't you take the liability too?

It is not only online companies that provide products and services at low prices. Established companies with showrooms and sales outlets in various cities, also sell their merchandise online at lower prices than in their shops. Online businesses have no overhead costs of shop rent, operational costs, salespersons' wages and so on. They operate in huge warehouses, cutting down on workforce for purchase orders, packaging and distribution due to automation, and so they still make a profit even though selling at lower prices online than in shops.

Similarly, earlier travel agencies would have their offices in all cities. Now the e-travel companies need much less staff to run their business and can operate in just a small office. When an online company buys a product directly from the manufacturer, they buy more products in bulk than small or medium-sized shops. That is why they can get considerable discounts even wholesale. That naturally enables them to offer their customers attractive discounts.

The concept and the prevalence of e-commerce is nothing new. In fact, this started up quite late in Bangladesh. But it is now obvious that due to technological changes, no preparation had been taken at all regarding this system of commerce. The cheated consumers are now the target of unspeakable abuse for paying money to avail e-commerce facilities. They are not facing such diatribe only from their friends and families, but even from those who have exploited them. These fraudulent businesspersons are blaming the consumers, saying that their excessive greed has led to this predicament of e-commerce.