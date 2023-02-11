'Other than Adani, no one ever filed a case'

Yes, I am. But what I am saying is already out there in front of the public. I am not revealing anything new. I am not even giving my opinion. I am not judging whether what has transpired is good or bad. I am not even saying what predicament the Adani Group will face in the days to come. I am just speaking about what is real and what is visible before everyone. I first wrote about them in 2015. Why did I do so? Because that is my work. I even wrote a book about such matters. It is a journalist's duty to write about how an industrialist, who no one had even heard about, suddenly rose up, about the share prices, and how all this happened. I wrote about how the government tried to arrange 500 crore taka for a power plant of Adani. Adani was benefitted the most from the power plant being established in a special economic zone. That was another issue. Without even paying the government 500 crore taka in taxes, Adani had almost finalised getting the amount back. If the money hadn't even been paid, how can it be demanded back? That report was raised in parliament. It was discussed. Eventually Adani did not get the 500 crore taka.