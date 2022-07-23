'We will benefit from Russia-Ukraine grain deal'

Usually, 90 per cent of our imports from Ukraine happen through a third party supplier. We have already started contacting those countries. There are a lot of challenges here. Due to the war, the banking system, communication and many other sectors in Ukraine are in tatters. For example, the infrastructure required to get the export goods into the ships, to bring the goods from the warehouse to ports, is no longer in place. Whether the banks in Bangladesh will provide bonds, is another issue. Now that an agreement has been reached, I hope this will no longer be a problem. In the agreement, they agreed to open three ports for now. When the war broke out, 100 ships full of goods got trapped. Ensuring the return of the sailors of those ships is another issue. After they overcome these challenges, importing from that country will return to normal.