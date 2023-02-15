Unfair privileges and widespread corruption big problem

But you have said some organisations have to be operated commercially under the ownership of government for the welfare of the people. How will their capacity be ascertained?

Especially energy, transport, power and technology should be partially kept under the ownership of the government. Otherwise, a scope of business monopoly will be created under the private sector or necessary private investment may not come.

But how the capacity of operating these state-owned commercial organisations and the incentive and accountability of the officials will be ensured, that is not easy to determine. There are both bad and good experiences in different countries. In Malaysia, completely state-owned oil and gas company Petronas is a successful example.

The government receives more than USD 10 billion as profit per year from this company established in 1974.

The steel-making company, Posco, the South Korean government established in their country in 1973 has contributed a lot to the country’s industrialisation. The government also earns a hefty amount of money per year from its 70 per cent share in the company.

But there is an opposite scenario too, which was shown in a popular movie titled Blood Diamond, that is: how the western multinational companies are looting the resources from the mines of some African nations in collusion with the local influential groups. The mining is causing a catastrophic effect on the lives and livelihoods of people living nearby.