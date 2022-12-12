Future of China and Bangladesh relations is very bright

While we refer to cooperation during the fight against Covid-19, China was forthcoming during the crisis of Bangladesh’s target to vaccinate the people. Can you tell our readers how both the countries tackle the situation with their joint effort during the pandemic?

We stood side by side during the whole period of time and it was actually Bangladesh that offered a helping hand to us first. And then China also helped Bangladesh in its capacity. I should mention that when Bangladesh faced a crisis of vaccines, I tried very hard to offer Chinese vaccines to the Bangladesh government, but you could not accept at that time unless the vaccines got approval of WHO (World Health Organisation) or five of the advanced western economies’ FDA. At that time all the vaccines were very new. The Chinese vaccine Sinopharm or Sinovac hadn’t got the approval at the time. Bangladesh needed vaccines and China had the capacity to provide the vaccines, but we had to wait for that approval. With joint effort from both sides, Bangladesh finally issued the grant for emergency use prior to WHO while the latter said it would be issuing its approval soon. In this regard, the Bangladesh government was quite determined and very responsible. I really appreciate that.

Immediately after we got this approval from the Bangladeshi government, we delivered China-made vaccines in time in a large quantity. We donated a large number of vaccines in a very quick way. Then the Chinese vaccine producers started the negotiations with Bangladeshi authorities on commercial purchase and co-production. So the total number of Chinese vaccines administered in this country exceeded 175 million. That is more than the vaccines from all the other countries combined. Except for vaccines, we also sent medical personnel and provided PPEs and other supplies to Bangladesh for the joint fight against the pandemic.

Then there is a crucial matter that has never been mentioned. With the help of concessional loan provided by the Chinese government, we supported the Info-Sarker Phase-3 Project, a project focusing on development of national ICT infra-network for Bangladesh government. With the infrastructure of connectivity, of network service, optical cable connecting to the upazila level from Dhaka, the government keeps functioning even during the lock-downs at the peak of pandemic. That played a significant role as well.