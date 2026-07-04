If a newspaper can't survive, it becomes difficult to defend human rights, democracy and social justice

Journalists and newspapers have played a major role behind Bangladesh’s rise, its achievements, and its successes. The press and journalists have repeatedly faced attacks under different governments. Journalists have been imprisoned and subjected to various forms of repression.

Our newspaper Ekota was first banned in 1975 during Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s one-party system, when BAKSAL was formed and all newspapers were shut down except four. That was certainly an attack on press freedom. Shutting down newspapers en masse was unjust, a mistaken decision. It took several years to regain permission to publish again. Ekota was relaunched in 1979.

After the 1996 election, Ekota was again declared illegal. About a year later, we were allowed to publish again. We then launched Bhorer Kagoj. At the time, BNP was in power. Soon they cut our government advertisements. Newspapers at that time depended heavily on government advertising revenue. They also objected to certain reports and blocked them.

Then Awami League came to power. There were tensions and disagreements with its leaders, just as there had been with BNP.

After we launched Prothom Alo in November 1998, during the BNP government, in 2000 all our advertisements were blocked. We had also begun our online edition at that time. Later, when BNP came to power again in 2001, our advertising was reduced further, we were allowed fewer than ten ads per day.

Mahfuz Anam and I went to the Information Minister, Tariqul Islam, and told him: remember, governments that attack newspapers cannot win the next election. During the BNP government from 2001 to 2006, there were many major mistakes and serious incidents involving RAB killings, attacks on Sheikh Hasina and such. We strongly criticised these, including issues like the widely discussed “10-truck arms case.” We maintained contact and debated with them directly, even with the prime minister, and we continued our work despite difficulties. Then came the caretaker government, and later the Awami League government again. During the Awami League period, we faced a very difficult situation. In parliament, long speeches were made calling for me to be detained, tried, and punished. There were repeated attacks in political rhetoric.

After the 2014 election and into 2015, government advertising had already largely stopped. Whatever little we received came from the private sector and multinational companies. At one point, advertising from 49 major national and multinational companies was cut off directly under orders from military intelligence agencies. Later, we managed to recover some of that advertising, though not all. For example, Grameenphone resumed advertising after the events of July-August 2024. Some restrictions remain. In certain military areas and in prisons, our newspaper is still not distributed because those instructions still remain.

Throughout different regimes, there were lawsuits, attempts to reduce circulation, efforts to cut advertising, and even attempts to block us from the Prime Minister’s Office. I have faced multiple cases and had to go to court in various districts several times. Mahfuz Anam also had to attend many court hearings over the years. Even in 2024, between March and May, I had to go to court in an ICT case and seek bail.

No court denied me bail. No lawyer ever stood against me in court, whether from BNP, Awami League, or any other party. Across the judiciary, there was always support for my bail. That was one of our strengths: Prothom Alo had public support and cooperation, and there was a general sympathetic attitude toward us, which helped us survive those periods.

Finally, before the 2018 election, there were attempts from early on by the Sheikh Hasina government to take control of Prothom Alo. I was told that she directly asked at least three major business groups to take over the newspaper. One of them was the S Alam Group.

By April 2024, there was a final major attempt. The Managing Director of Transcom Group, the parent company of Prothom Alo, was summoned by the intelligence agencies’ director general and another official and detained for about two and a half hours. She was questioned, threatened, and pressured to sell shares, step away, and remove the editor.

Then in April, things came to a head. The US government introduced a visa restriction policy, generating an atmosphere of fear. In July-August, the movement began, the government fell, and Sheikh Hasina fled. Had that not happened, it is certain that I would no longer have remained editor of Prothom Alo, and ownership of the newspaper would no longer have remained with Transcom Group.

Over the course of my 50–57 years in journalism and politics, across all governments, I have faced pressure, fear, intimidation, attacks, and lawsuits. Prothom Alo has repeatedly has to stand in the dock. But we have always believed in press freedom. We have persistently demonstrated what a newspaper can do when it is free. Those in power are always afraid of the truth. No ruling group, military, civilian, elected, or unelected, likes the truth to be published.

(End of Part I. To be continued...)