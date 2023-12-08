Boat turns into symbol of 14-party Alliance: Rashed Khan Menon

Prothom Alo:

Why do you have to come to a negotiation with Awami League to join the election?

This is not an alliance of today. We have been in the 14-party alliance with Awami League for long. Previously, we also joined several elections with Awami League in coalition. It has been decided beforehand that this time, partners of the alliance will also join the election in coalition.

Political parties join elections in coalition not only in our country but also in many other countries in the world. We also joined the election in coalition in the past and we are doing so now.