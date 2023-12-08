Boat turns into symbol of 14-party Alliance: Rashed Khan Menon

Has the seat-sharing been finalised between Awami and the 14-party alliance yet?
No. It has not been finalised. Discussions on seat-sharing are underway.
Prothom Alo:
Why do you have to come to a negotiation with Awami League to join the election?
This is not an alliance of today. We have been in the 14-party alliance with Awami League for long. Previously, we also joined several elections with Awami League in coalition. It has been decided beforehand that this time, partners of the alliance will also join the election in coalition.
Political parties join elections in coalition not only in our country but also in many other countries in the world. We also joined the election in coalition in the past and we are doing so now.
Negotiations do not remain limited to the sharing of seats. You also want Awami League’s electoral boat symbol. Why?
In fact, people look for two electoral symbols – boat and paddy sheaves, during elections. However, I won the election with the Workers Party's symbol – the hammer - in the 1979 and 1991 elections. The question arose after I took the boat symbol in 2008. Leaders, activists, supporters, and voters of the Awami League give priority to the boat symbol. They do not vote on other symbols. And that is the reality. As a result, though we had joined the election with our party symbol in the past, now we participate in the polls with the boat symbol considering the reality since we are joining the election from the alliance.
This time Awami League is not showing much interest in seat-sharing. You are insisting on it. Does it mean you want confirmed victory?
We are in the alliance and we are joining the election from the alliance. Had the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) participated in the polls this time Awami League would have shown much more interest to our partners. BNP did not come to the polls, which is why they showed less interest, but talks are going on.
You joined in the election with the boat symbol in 2008. Your political and organisational powers are weakening, which is why you are emphasising seat-sharing.
We, in fact, have less organisational power, which is why we have to bargain this much. There has been sluggishness among our leaders and activists due to being in the alliance for long, because they cannot speak out always, resulting in a kind of inactivity among leaders and activists. However, we have joined several elections consecutively in coalition with the boat symbol, and the boat has become the symbol of the 14-party alliance.
If seat-sharing and victory are ensured, does it mean polling stations will be taken over?
No, why would it be? Other than the 14-party alliance, Jatiya Party and many political parties are participating in the election. As a result, the election will be competitive.
Prothom Alo:
Awami League is discussing seat-sharing with the Jatiya Party and other political parties contesting the election. So, how would the election be competitive?
I do not know what is happening regarding Jatiya Party and others.