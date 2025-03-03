A fugitive party is trying all out to unsettle the country: Prof Yunus tells BBC Bangla

Chief advisor: First let me correct you. I wasn't in fear of arrest. There was a possibility that I would be taken away. I was taking it easy. If they took me away, there was nothing I could really do. There was no law or order in the country, so they could do as they please. That's how my life was carrying on. When the government was formed, I had no thought about suddenly being made head of the government, that I would be given this responsibility. The country was in shambles. Nothing was working right. Everything was on a pile of rubble. So my first effort was to emerge from the rubble and make people's daily life easier. That was my endeavour. Then gradually thinking about the future, in which direction we were to head. My first thought was that we needed reforms, reforms of what had made it possible for a fascist government to last for so long. It managed to carry on for 16 years and we could do nothing about it. Three elections had been held and there was no sign of any voters. We would have to break away from the multifarious corruption, the failures, the misrule and more. Reforms would be needed to break away from that.