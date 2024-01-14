BNP has actually won politically

Prothom Alo :

Mamun Ahmed: This was actually not a meaningful election because it was a contrived one. The persons whom the government wanted to win, won election. Those who it did not want, could not win. It was a one-sided election. The candidates were almost all of the same political camp. The competition was among themselves, sometimes no competition at all. The statements of those who were defeated indicate that this was a government-controlled election.

Secondly, the election process from the very outset was flawed. There was an absolute lack of transparency. That is why some call this a farcical election and some call it a dummy election. The kind of election required to have a parliament that represents the people, did not happen. A total of 63 registered and unregistered parties, including the main opposition BNP, did not take part in this election. Actually it is not that they didn’t take part in the election. They did not take part in this farce of an election. The election was questionable from the very beginning and that is why they called upon the people to boycott it. The people’s response reflected that demand. This is clear in the voter turnout rate.