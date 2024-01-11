There is no alternative but to improve ties with the West

Prothom Alo :

India, China and Russia have openly taken the government’s side. Some have criticised the US. For a year or so, the US had been very vocal with stern statements and criticism, but over the past one month or so that subsided to an extent. What is your take in the matter?

Touhid Hossain: The global powers were divided over our election. Rather unusually, India and China were on the same side in this matter. Basically, they are not bothered about whether democracy prevails in Bangladesh or not. Actually it is all about the interests of their respective countries. As for the US, they have seen many defeats all over the world, including in Vietnam, Afghanistan and elsewhere. They are unwilling to accept defeat.

If they do not see any success in their efforts taken over the past year or so, they may change their tack. We do not know their greater plan, but their Burma Act and other factors are indicators. If Bangladesh is part of those plans and if their plans go into effect, then they may economic interventions where Bangladesh is concerned. That will then be difficult for the Bangladesh government to tackle.

Even if the dollar value is left to the market, it will be difficult to bring remittance to the level that is was before. After all, looted money must be siphoned off overseas at any cost. Even if the price of the dollar goes up to Tk 150, there will still be people ready to pay even 10 taka extra for a dollar. But for as long as the middle class can afford three meals and their children’s tuition fees, they won’ take to the streets.