Resolving diplomatic tensions must be given due priority

Awami League has made eight pledges centering foreign affairs in its election manifesto. Two of these pledges seem of particular significance. One is about continuing development cooperation with the US, United Kingdom, European Union, Japan, Canada and other developed countries while in the other , AL vows to extend and strengthen relations with China, Russia and South America in terms of development financing. In South America, I don’t really notice any country capable of providing development financing. And the conditions of loans taken from China and Russia are not so easy. So, our dependency on developed countries and organisations for loans with easy terms will remain the same. Thus, the relations with the West will remain as important as ever for development financing. It remains to be seen just how easy things are going to be in the post-election period.

India, Russia and China have backed the government strongly on the question of the election on different grounds. All of them in fact indirectly made it clear about their choice of Awami League again. On the other hand, the election that is taking place is certainly not being as inclusive, free and impartial as the US and European countries wanted it to be. Meanwhile, the US has imposed visa restrictions on individuals responsible for impeding the democratic process and threatened to slap economic and trade sanctions for violating labour rights. As a result, Awami League leaders at various levels and ministers at different times launched scathing diatribes against the US. It cannot really be claimed that the government’s relations with the US and western world are running smoothly now.