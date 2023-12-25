Bangladesh-India relations: Role model versus ground reality

There has been a significant progress on multi-dimensional relationship between Bangladesh led by Awami League, and India, first led by Congress and then BJP, over the past 15 years. Leaders of both sides have often said bilateral relations saw a golden time, reached its peak and so forth, and added to this is the role model of Bangladesh-India bilateral relations.

The daily Bhorer Kagoj organised the Zahur Hossain Chowdhury Memorial Lecture-2023 at a Dhaka hotel on 18 December. The event title was ‘Bangladesh-India is a role model of neighbouring country’. Moderated by Bhorer Kagoj editor Shyamal Dutta, there were two speakers at the event. One is former Indian High Commissioner in Dhaka Pankaj Saran (later deputy national security advisor of India) and another is former Bangladesh High Commissioner in India Tareq A Karim.

Pankaj Saran said in the speech that people of Bangladesh and the democratic institutions here would decide how the election will be held in the country. None have been given the rights to assess how elections will take place in Bangladesh or anywhere else. He emphasized maintaining stability.

It is obvious external interference on internal issues of any country is not respectful, but the reality is when the powerful gets a chance they interfere on the issues of the weak, what the US or Europe as well as India and China do. India, China and Russia are vocal against the so-called interference of the Americans on the 7 January election. India itself interfered in the 2014 election. These interferencs are not done in light of policy,but for the sake of interest. Besides, the US wants free, fair and participatory election, which is the demand of general people of Bangladesh. On the other hand, the interference of Indian foreign secretary Sujatha Singh was for a staged election in 2014. Anyone can learn more on this reading the twelfth chapter of ‘Nikhoj Ganatantra’ by Ali Riaz published from Prothoma Prokashan.