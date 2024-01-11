There were few voters, the competition was among themselves

Sreerasha Datta: There will be a certain degree of pressure. We do not see them saying anything about Pakistan, so why about Bangladesh then? The Democrats and the Republicans share the same stance regarding the Bangladesh issue. I feel that the US will not stir up the readymade garment sector right now. There may be visa sanctions, if not now, after six months or so.

Amena Mohsin: There may be some pressure. There are so many dimensions to international politics. Just as China is important in the Indo-Pacific region, so is Russia. These issues are very complex. The question has arisen as to whether there will be any pressure from the US. The question is how much pressure will there actually be. The US said the wages of the ready-made garment workers should be increased, but are they ready to pay higher prices?

Workers are exploited in a capitalist society. The US is the exponent of this system and is profiting from this system. Many students from our country are going abroad for higher education. They will not risk this area in the name of democracy.

We have spoken about our system of nomination. How was Trump nominated in the election? He wasn't a republican. What is the role of the US in Palestine? There are questions about their ethics too.