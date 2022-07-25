Turkish entrepreneurs show increased interest in Bangladesh

We are on a path which takes us to a new level of bilateral relations. I see this rise of level of our bilateral relations in many fields, not only in one or two fields. For example, in trade relations I see more balanced trade. When I came here two and a half years ago, the bilateral trade volume was around USD 850 million. Despite Covid-19, at end of last year it reached more than USD 1 billion. In the first four or five months of this year, we see a similar increase of 15 per cent. We do not only export to Bangladesh, we also import from Bangladesh. I see the growing interest of our companies to invest in Bangladesh. The majority share of Singer Bangladesh has been bought by Arcelik. They will invest in the Japanese Special Economic Zone. One of our best companies in energy sector Aygaz is investing in Chittagong together with United Group. What is really promising is that there are other companies especially in the contracting sector who are showing more and more interest in infrastructure projects in Bangladesh.