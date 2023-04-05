Rokia Afzal Rahman: From banker to entrepreneur extraordinaire

Eminent businessperson Rokia Afzal Rahman passed away on Wednesday, 5 April, at the Mount Elizabeth Novena Hospital in Singapore. She was 82. She wore many hats in the course of her illustrious life. She was an advisor to the caretaker government in 2001. She was the chairperson of MediaWorld Ltd and Midas Finance. She was director of MediaStar and ABC Radio. She was the founder president of Bangladesh Women Entrepreneurs Federation and president of Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI). Back in the sixties, she had been manager of Muslim Commercial Bank. Overcoming all sorts of obstacles along the way, she reached the pinnacle of success.

This cover story about Rokia Afzal Rahman was published on 11 June 2005 in the Prothom Alo supplement Chhutir Diney. It has been reproduced here, rewritten in English:

The potato business was running at the RR Cold Storage in Tongibari, Munshiganj. The manager reported to the owner, “Extortionists are creating trouble, putting pressure on us. They threatened to destroy the cold storage if we don’t pay them.” The owner replied, “File a GD with the police station.” The manager protested in fear, “No, I can’t do that. They will harm me or my children if I do.” “That is all right, I will do it,” said the owner.”

She went and filed the GD herself. She met with senior officials of the police and told them the problem. The extortionists met her. After a lot of negotiations, there seemed to be a compromise in sight. They said, “Come to the village.” She did and was taken aback. There was a huge public gathering there. The extortionists publicly announced, “She runs her business here, making off with millions, but does nothing for the people of the village. We asked her for a grant for a school and she refused.” She realised she had fallen into a trap.