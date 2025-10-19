Necessary action for separating the judiciary has not been carried out

Md Masdar Hossain: In 1994, we approached the relevant ministers of the government at the time to discuss certain service-related problems of members of the judiciary. When the previous pay structure and working conditions were suddenly downgraded, the executive committee members of the BCS Judicial Association met with the then law minister, Mirza Ghulam Hafiz. During that discussion, he said he could do nothing about it.

A few days before that, the sub-judge at the time, Sheikh Jahangir Hossain, had appealed to the president regarding the pay disparity and the unfavorable working conditions, as the judicial pay scale had been downgraded by one tier. That effort, however, did not go far.

The association then sat for discussions on these issues and collectively decided to pursue their rights through legal means. Based on the opinions of all members, the case (Writ Petition No. 2424 of 1995) was filed in the High Court in 1995. At that time, I was the general secretary of the association and the third sub-judge of Dhaka.

The case was not merely about the pay structure. The key issue was the status of our service. The judiciary did not have the independent position it should have had as a separate organ of the state. We had to appeal to the administration for everything, including infrastructural matters.