Chief justice's address: Why judiciary not separated in so many years

Chief Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed on Saturday addressed the judges of the lower courts, emphasizing the importance of maintaining the independence of the judiciary from the executive branch and the legislature. His remarks echoed the aspirations of every individual seeking justice, stating that the primary duty of the judiciary is to uphold the rule of law rather than merely serve the interests of the rulers.

Our leaders misused the law in judicial matters in the past. Appointments within the judiciary have often been made based on personal preference rather than merit, with seniority being disregarded. The current chief justice, along with many others, had experienced such violations of seniority.

The chief justice identified nearly all the problems plaguing the judiciary, including a severe shortage of judges in proportion to the number of cases, a lack of cooperative spirit between the bar and the bench, infrastructural deficiencies in the courts, and the absence of rational and acceptable policies for the transfer and promotion of lower court judges. Additionally, there are no laws governing the appointment, permanent, or promotion of justices in higher courts.