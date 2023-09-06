Judicial environment of the Supreme Court must not be harmed

That case in 2005 was a suo moto rule. The High Court issued a ban on rallies and demonstrations in the Supreme Court premises. Such bans were slapped in different countries in the world, especially in High Courts in different states in India, to uphold the environment of the courts. Although the verdict was written by me or by any other judge, the verdict is of the High Court division of the Supreme Court. As final hearing on the case did not take place or the Appellate Division did not quash that verdict, it is the verdict of the Supreme Court and thus adhering to it is mandatory for all. In order to uphold the environment of the Supreme Court, I think that the judgment should be followed now as much as it should have been followed in the past.