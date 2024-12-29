Enforced disappearances occured mainly due to political reasons

Moyeenul Islam Chowdhury: Our commission is a fact-finding commission. No chargesheet or FIR against any accused will be filed as a result of this commission's report. The report to be submitted by the investigating body of the International Crimes Tribunal will be the police report. This commission is not any investigative agency, not any prosecuting agency. The commission report can serve as a basis for the tribunal's investigations. It has plenty of necessary material required for the investigations.

The commission report will have a lot of evidence. The victims of enforced disappearance who have returned and the families of those who have not returned, have given us their depositions. We physically visited the areas or detention prisons that they described to us. These match 98 per cent of the victims' descriptions. All this will serve as circumstantial evidence.

We are also getting first-hand evidence from the victims. There is no scope to get any neutral witness. Those who abducted these people, tortured them, unlawfully kept them imprisoned for year after year, will not speak against themselves. For instance, those who unlawfully kept Barrister Arman and General Azmi incarcerated for eight years, will not admit to their own crimes. They held Hummam Quader Chowdhury for seven months. They kept former ambassador Maruf Zaman in detention for two and a half to three years. Without any cases, they kept their prisoners in detention and tortured them for year after year.