Winning public trust is now the police's biggest challenge

There has not been any noticeable improvement in the country's law and order situation. What is your view on this?
IGP: I believe the law and order situation has improved under the incumbent elected government compared to the interim government's tenure. Comparing the final year of the interim government with the first year of the current democratic government, eight out of 10 major categories of crimes—namely murder, robbery, dacoity, rioting, violence against women and children, kidnapping, attacks on police, and cases filed under the Speedy Trial Act—have declined.
Under the present government (calculated from 17 February to 15 September), a total of 123,480 cases were registered nationwide. During the corresponding period in the previous year, 108,678 cases were filed, indicating an increase of 14,802 cases under the elected government. I believe the number of recorded cases has risen because citizens now have greater access to file reports at police stations and because police operations have yielded higher volumes of narcotics seizures.
Prothom Alo :
Recently, a health centre at Mirpur-1 in the capital was attacked and vandalised, followed by a similar incident at New Gini Properties near the ECB Chattar. Likewise, attacks were carried out in Adabor and Mohammadpur with the intention of grabbing land and residential properties. The police failed to prevent any of these four much-discussed incidents. What do you have to say about this?
IGP: First of all, I wish to emphasise that the police are treating these recent attacks and vandalism over property and land ownership in the capital with utmost seriousness. In addition to taking legal measures in connection with these incidents, efforts are underway to identify and arrest those involved, and necessary steps are being taken to prevent such occurrences in the future. However, it must also be clarified that in evaluating the role of the police, I have taken into consideration not only the legal action taken after an offence occurs, but also the police's operational readiness and duty to prevent crime. We are thoroughly investigating whether there was any negligence in these instances.
In the case concerning the attack on the Radda MCH-FP Centre in Mirpur, 20 suspects have been arrested so far. Operations to identify and apprehend the remaining perpetrators are ongoing. Eight suspects have been arrested in connection with the attack on New Gini Properties, and an investigation is in progress to uncover the root cause and identify others involved. In the Adabor incident, a dispute and legal battle over property ownership had been ongoing between two factions for a long time; 11 individuals have been arrested in this case so far, with investigations continuing to track down other suspects. Regarding the allegations of vandalism and looting over land grabbing at Chand Udyan in Mohammadpur, appropriate legal action will be taken after identifying those responsible.
I would particularly like to stress one point: taking legal measures post-crime—by registering cases, arresting suspects, and recovering evidence—is only one aspect of police responsibility. Equally vital is identifying potential risks beforehand, gathering intelligence in advance, maintaining surveillance, and taking preventive measures before an offence takes place. Following recent developments, these proactive measures are being significantly strengthened. If evidence of neglect or laxity of duty is found against any police officer, disciplinary action will be taken strictly according to the rules. Whosoever is involved in a crime will face the full force of the law, regardless of their political or social standing.
Incidents of crude bomb explosions occur frequently in various places—even near police stations. Buses are also being set on fire. Who is behind these acts, and what steps have you taken to handle the situation?
IGP: The police have successfully identified those responsible for the crude bomb blasts in the majority of cases, and several individuals have already been brought to justice. However, there is no reason to panic. Citizens have largely broken free from the 17-year legacy of the previous autocratic regime. Nevertheless, these elements are conducting extensive online campaigns across platforms like Facebook and other social media to render the country dysfunctional. In my assessment, they lack the actual operational capacity to match their online propaganda. The police force, alongside other security agencies, has effectively countered these threats in accordance with the law while upholding human rights. Police efforts to maintain law and order remain continuous.
Prothom Alo :
Violent crimes including murder, mugging, and extortion are occurring frequently across various regions, including Dhaka, Khulna, and Chattogram. Attacks are being carried out by organised mobs, and police officers themselves are coming under attack. People are anxious about their safety. What measures are you taking to curb these crimes?
IGP: In order to control crime, the police are shifting from a reactive approach to preventive policing. Under community policing initiatives, police have rolled out programmes across 15 to 16 categories to rebuild public trust. To this end, nationwide awareness sessions have been organised: 2,465 motivational programmes against drugs, 4,504 against youth gangs, 574 on mob violence prevention, 308 against eve-teasing, 991 against child marriage, 128 on preventing violence against women and children, 79 on recovering missing children, and 548 on cybercrime awareness.
We are identifying crime hotspots prone to murder, mugging, robbery, extortion, drugs, illegal firearms, and organised crime, and assigning specific responsibilities to designated units. Crime trends are being reviewed regularly at both metropolitan and district levels.
Police success should not be judged solely by the number of arrests made. We must also evaluate how much crime has been reduced, the rate of reoffending, the quality of charge sheets, and the outcome of cases in court. Alongside these, we intend to measure our performance through citizen feedback, police response times, and public perception.
More than two years have passed since the mass uprising. To what extent has the police force recovered, and where does its biggest weakness still lie?
IGP: Following 5 August 2024, the police force was in a state of complete disarray. Morale within the force was virtually non-existent. That situation has gradually changed, and discipline and morale have been restored. Police officers have overcome hesitation and fear, and are now discharging their duties with full confidence and professionalism. Most of the damaged and burnt police stations have been renovated, and new vehicles have been deployed to ensure official operations run at full capacity. The majority of looted weapons have also been recovered.
Through internal reforms, we have been able to eliminate the institutional discrimination that persisted within the police force over the past 17 years. Consequently, the force has staged a solid recovery. I am optimistic that the police will perform even better in the days ahead. In my assessment, we have made substantial progress in the reconstruction phase.
The primary challenge remains building public trust; it has not yet reached the desired level. While police capabilities are important, what matters even more is whether the public can place their faith and trust in the police. We must instil confidence in citizens that the police are working neutrally, professionally, and strictly in accordance with the law. I believe the police have achieved roughly 60 to 70 per cent progress in this regard; the remainder must be earned through our work.
People still complain that they do not receive desired services at police stations, much like before. Have you taken any measures to make police stations more service-oriented? Can you cite an example where citizen hassle has decreased since you assumed office?
IGP: I want to see police stations serve as places of public trust. Upon taking charge, I set a target for all Model and Headquarters police stations across the country to become "Zero-Complaint" stations. Directives have been issued that whenever someone visits a police station regarding a case, a General Diary (GD), or any problem, officers must treat them with respect, listen attentively, and take necessary action. Officer-in-Charges (OCs) have been instructed to be citizen-friendly. However, people sometimes attempt to file cases in the heat of the moment over trivial matters. In such instances, OCs have been given the authority to verify the facts before accepting a case. Nevertheless, there are also instances where this authority is misused to avoid registering cases.
Real transformation in the police will only be evident when a citizen visiting a station to file a case or a GD receives courteous treatment, and their complaint is properly documented and acted upon. We intend to measure service quality using indicators such as complaint acceptance rates, GD and case disposal rates, investigative progress, public allegations against stations, and response times. Ultimately, the citizen's experience is what matters most. In model police stations, a system has been introduced where visitors can leave written feedback stating whether they were satisfied or dissatisfied with the service received.
Are extremists covertly reorganising themselves? Following a bomb blast at a madrasah in Keraniganj, several other incidents occurred; police have arrested 17–18 individuals and recovered a substantial amount of bombs and explosives.
IGP: Look, Bangladesh is one of the most densely populated countries in the world. Due to social media, various forms of extremism and religious-political ideologies spread globally. Owing to a lack of awareness, some individuals become entangled in extremism. However, there has been no widespread rise of extremism in the country. The police have plans to nip such threats in the bud, and we possess the requisite capacity and readiness. There is no need for a public alarm.
So far, 374 meetings have been organised to prevent radicalisation. Through community policing at the grassroots level, efforts are underway to guide the youth away from extremism and terrorism to build a healthy nation.
Prothom Alo :
Has there been any progress in investigating allegations of lethal force and human rights violations by the police during July–August 2024? What is being done to fix accountability for command responsibility alongside field-level officers?
IGP: The events of July–August 2024 are of paramount importance. The UN Human Rights Office documented serious human rights violations by security forces during their investigation and highlighted the need for independent inquiries and accountability. The position of Bangladesh Police is clear: where allegations exist, investigations will follow. If proven, accountability will be assigned and legal action taken.
In this context, evaluating the role of field-level officers alone will not suffice. If evidence demonstrates criminal liability at the level of order, planning, command, or supervision, those elements must also fall within the scope of the investigation. However, accountability will be determined strictly on the basis of evidence, not official rank or speculation.
Regarding allegations of enforced disappearances and abductions involving police officers during the July movement, at least 150 police officials have been brought under the law. Many of them are currently in prison, several have been tried, and others have fled the country. Significant progress has also been made in cases involving casualties at the International Crimes Tribunal.
How will you ensure an independent investigation when allegations of bribery, extortion, or custodial torture arise against the police? How many officers have faced departmental punishment or criminal prosecution since you took office?
IGP: If allegations of bribery, extortion, or custodial torture are raised against any member of the police force, departmental disciplinary action is taken following an investigation. Since I assumed charge, departmental cases have been initiated against 135 personnel. Among them, 25 have been dismissed, 27 discharged, 27 subjected to various penalties, nine suspended, and 22 withdrawn from duty. As head of the force, I wish to reassure everyone that there is zero tolerance or leniency in these matters.
Prothom Alo :
There are frequent complaints of lobbying and political influence regarding postings at various levels of the police. It is also alleged that money changes hands for the appointment of OCs. What do you have to say about this?
IGP: We have taken significant steps at all tiers of the police force to address this. Under the previous regime, the police faced heavy political lobbying. To handle postings now, a dedicated committee has been formed. Whenever a minister, MP, politician, journalist, or member of the public approaches with a recommendation, the lobbyist's details are forwarded directly to this committee. Concurrently, intelligence agencies gather information regarding the lobbyist. The committee evaluates the candidate's background and competencies before recommending a posting, which is then executed accordingly. This framework will be further developed to keep the process free from political influence.
What will the police do if a leader from the ruling party or an influential government official issues an illegal directive regarding a case, arrest, or investigation?
IGP: At present, no leader from the democratic government, MP, minister, or political office-holder issues illegal orders to the police. The police are operating independently.
Prothom Alo :
What measures have you implemented to prevent individuals from being named as accused or arrested without proof of direct involvement? How will an officer be held accountable if involved in a harassment lawsuit or arrest?
IGP: It is essential to ensure that no individual is implicated in a case or arrested due to political identity, personal grudges, or irrelevant factors. Investigating officers must verify evidence of specific involvement before proceeding. Merely being named or accused by someone cannot automatically be treated as proof of guilt. Arrests must be made strictly on legal grounds and proven necessity.
If any police officer intentionally engages in a harassment case, unlawful arrest, or abuse of power, departmental and, where applicable, criminal action will be taken against them. Supervising officers regularly monitor the conduct of their subordinates.
What three visible changes will you promise for the next six months by which the public can evaluate your performance? Will you take responsibility if these goals are not met?
IGP: Our primary objectives are winning public trust, enhancing police capability and morale, and maintaining nationwide law and order to support overall economic development. The police are working in synergy with all security forces, intelligence agencies, and relevant ministries. As the leader of the force, my responsibility is to take ownership of results, identify shortcomings, and institute necessary course corrections.
Prothom Alo :
Thank you.
IGP: Thank you too.