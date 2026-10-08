Winning public trust is now the police's biggest challenge

Prothom Alo :

Recently, a health centre at Mirpur-1 in the capital was attacked and vandalised, followed by a similar incident at New Gini Properties near the ECB Chattar. Likewise, attacks were carried out in Adabor and Mohammadpur with the intention of grabbing land and residential properties. The police failed to prevent any of these four much-discussed incidents. What do you have to say about this?

IGP: First of all, I wish to emphasise that the police are treating these recent attacks and vandalism over property and land ownership in the capital with utmost seriousness. In addition to taking legal measures in connection with these incidents, efforts are underway to identify and arrest those involved, and necessary steps are being taken to prevent such occurrences in the future. However, it must also be clarified that in evaluating the role of the police, I have taken into consideration not only the legal action taken after an offence occurs, but also the police's operational readiness and duty to prevent crime. We are thoroughly investigating whether there was any negligence in these instances.

In the case concerning the attack on the Radda MCH-FP Centre in Mirpur, 20 suspects have been arrested so far. Operations to identify and apprehend the remaining perpetrators are ongoing. Eight suspects have been arrested in connection with the attack on New Gini Properties, and an investigation is in progress to uncover the root cause and identify others involved. In the Adabor incident, a dispute and legal battle over property ownership had been ongoing between two factions for a long time; 11 individuals have been arrested in this case so far, with investigations continuing to track down other suspects. Regarding the allegations of vandalism and looting over land grabbing at Chand Udyan in Mohammadpur, appropriate legal action will be taken after identifying those responsible.

I would particularly like to stress one point: taking legal measures post-crime—by registering cases, arresting suspects, and recovering evidence—is only one aspect of police responsibility. Equally vital is identifying potential risks beforehand, gathering intelligence in advance, maintaining surveillance, and taking preventive measures before an offence takes place. Following recent developments, these proactive measures are being significantly strengthened. If evidence of neglect or laxity of duty is found against any police officer, disciplinary action will be taken strictly according to the rules. Whosoever is involved in a crime will face the full force of the law, regardless of their political or social standing.