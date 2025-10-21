No worries about holding election, but concerns may arise over its quality

Prothom Alo :

Manna: I think it happened mainly due to inexperience, lack of understanding, and a bit of stubbornness on both sides. Initially, we were told that the government had resolved the issue through talks with the NCP.

To be honest, even after everything that happened, there are still areas of the July Charter that can be questioned. Couldn’t those have been settled through dialogue? I think they could have been. It would’ve been better to avoid this situation. After all, it was because of them (the NCP) that this uprising took place. The fact that we could even have such a charter is largely their achievement. Leaving them out of the signing process doesn’t look good.